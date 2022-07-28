Woman From Kerala Cannot Live Without Her Moustache

A woman from Kerala's Kannur district has proudly displayed her moustache for years. And despite frequently being advised to do so, she has no plans to shave it off.



Shyja, 35 years old, made the unusual decision to let the hair on her upper lips grow. She was delighted when the thin hair quickly developed into a noticeable moustache. She found it impossible to picture her life without it. She didn't like always wearing a mask during the Covid pandemic since it obscured her face.



Shyja claims that she just intends to live her life as she pleases and isn't wearing the moustache to make a statement. She simply did what she enjoy. She remarked that maybe she would live one of her lives for others if she had two.

Shyja currently keeps her moustache without apology as a part of her everyday appearance. She admitted to Onmanorama that she frequently faced mockery because of her features. But Shyja left the moustache in place because she adores it.

Shyja stated that she doesn't care what people think of her appearance and that even her spouse and family do not object to her moustache. The report also stated that Shyja had a hysterectomy five years prior. Over a ten-year period, she has had six surgeries in all.

Her ovary had cysts removed during one surgery, while her breast had a lump removed during the other. Shyja's conviction that she should live her life on her terms were only enhanced as a result of these health issues. According to the newspaper, Shyja emphasised that she has gained enough confidence and now wants her kid to adopt the same outlook as her.