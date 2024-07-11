Live
Just In
Woman hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh
A woman was allegedly hacked to death by an unidentified assailant in the early hours of Thursday in Maganganj village of Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.
The incident occurred when the victim was sleeping in the courtyard of her home.
Additional Superintendent Police (ASP) Arun Chandra said that the victim, Zarina ,45, was found dead by her family members when they woke up in the morning.
"It seems likely that she was attacked with an axe. It is suspected that a family member may have killed her because there is no sign of forced entry and no one recalls hearing anything," said ASP Chandra.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, police said.
According to Zarina's family members, they found her decapitated body early on Thursday.