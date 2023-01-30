Woman In Kochi Dies On The Spot After Private Bus Runs Over Her

At the Lisie Hospital crossroads in Kochi on Monday morning, a private bus struck and murdered a 43-year-old woman, killing her instantly.Around nine in the morning, Lakshmi, a local of Kalamassery in Kochi, attempted to cross the street in front of a bus that was parked at the Lisie Hospital crossroads.

When the parked bus abruptly moved and struck her, she tumbled to the ground. The driver then drove over her body with the car. Her immediate death was reported by witnesses.Ayyappan, Lakshmi's husband, and her two school-aged sons are her only surviving family members.

A postmortem will be performed before the deceased's body is given to her family. The local police have opened an investigation.

Lakshmi was struck by the bus as she attempted to cross the road in front of the bus carrying people to Ponekkara. Additionally, witnesses said that the driver had missed Lakshmi.

Recently, the Kochi City Police started taking stern action against private buses operating in the city for speeding and reckless driving. In October of last year, the police launched a special campaign to target private buses that were operating improperly.

Since then, they have inspected 30,733 private buses and taken action against 4,759 of them. A total of 1,069 cases of reckless and drunk driving have been filed against drivers. The police reported that they also collected a fine in the amount of Rs 11,34,261.