Woman Injured, Siblings Dead, Husband Found Deceased On Railway Tracks

On Saturday, tragedy struck a family in East Delhi as police discovered an injured woman alongside the lifeless bodies of her two children in their rented residence. Adding to the distressing scene, the woman's husband was found deceased on nearby railway tracks.



The unsettling chain of events began when a concerned individual reported his elder brother, Shyamji Chaurasia (42), missing around 2 pm. The family resided in Shashi Garden, Pandav Nagar, and their residence had been locked since Friday, raising suspicions.



Upon arriving at the scene, police encountered a locked house emitting a foul odor from within. Promptly breaking open the lock, they uncovered a grim sight: Kartik (15) and Astha (9), the siblings, had tragically lost their lives, while their mother, Shanno (40), lay unconscious with severe injuries.



Shanno is currently receiving medical treatment for her injuries. Authorities suspect a harrowing sequence of events wherein Shyamji, who operated a tea stall in Mayur Vihar, allegedly strangled his children before assaulting his wife and fleeing the scene.



In a chilling twist to the unfolding tragedy, police received reports of Shyamji's lifeless body discovered on the railway tracks near their residence. His younger brother recounted visiting the locked house on Friday evening and again on Saturday morning, only to find it inaccessible and his brother's phone unresponsive. Alarmed by the growing stench emanating from the premises, he promptly alerted the authorities.



The investigation suggests a disturbing conclusion: after perpetrating violence against his family, Shyamji may have taken his own life on the railway tracks. Police continue to delve into the tragic incident, piecing together the events leading up to the heart-wrenching outcome.

