Woman killed by miscreants in Berhampur

Berhampur: Miscreants allegedly killed a 32-year-old woman and critically injured her 12-year-old daughter by slitting their throats in Berhampur on Monday, police said. The incident occurred at Sree Maa Nagar, on the outskirts of the city under Berhampur Sadar police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Gayatri Swain. She, along with her minor daughter, was staying on the ground floor of a building, while the house owner was staying on the first floor. Her husband, Sadhu Charan Swain, is staying in Bhubaneswar, as he is working in a private firm.

According to the police, the assailants locked the entrance gate of the house and fled from the scene after committing the crime. The incident came to light after the house owner informed the police. After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the woman in a pool of blood. The girl was first rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as her condition was very critical.

Senior police officers, including Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, along with a police scientific team, visited the crime scene for investigation.

As there was no loot in the house, police ruled out robbery to be the motive behind the murder. Police suspected illicit affair might be the cause of the incident. The person who had a relationship with the deceased was absconding, the police said. "We are investigating from different angles," said the SP.

Some of the clues of the murder would be established after questioning the husband of the deceased, who reached here from Bhubaneswar after the incident, he said. Police are also verifying the footage of the CCTVs installed in the area.