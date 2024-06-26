Live
- Veteran playback singer P Susheela offers prayers at Tirumala
- World Refrigeration Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, and How To Celebrate
- Supply Telugu Ganga water to SW hostel: Mayor
- MIPPL unveils new brand; to invest 2k cr in expansion
- 6 smugglers held; 15 red sanders logs recovered
- Chandrababu meets people at R & B guest house in Kuppam, receives grievances
- Commissioner assures to solve problems of sanitary workers
- Water shortage injurious to India’s credit health
- Woman alleges land-grabbing by YSRCP activists
- Adani Group lines up Rs 2 lakh cr to power RE capacity
Just In
Woman paraded with garland of slippers
Beneficiaries of subsidised ration allege that she did not distribute public distribution system items for the past four month
Dumka (Jharkhand): A woman Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer was paraded in a village with a garland of slippers around her neck by a mob in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said.
The beneficiaries of subsidised ration alleged that she did not distribute PDS items for the past four months.
The incident occurred in Madhuban village under the Gopokandar Police Station limits.
Gopokandar Police Station in-charge Ranjit Mandal said villagers also blocked the Govindpur-Sahebganj state highway for over half an hour as part of their protest. “The beneficiaries were pacified and the road blockade was lifted by assuring them of distributing ration on Tuesday,” he said.
Local Block Development Officer Gautam Modi said a preliminary investigation revealed that the dealer had distributed only 60 per cent of the foodgrains in May and 7 per cent in June.
District Supply Officer Vishal Kumar said that he directed the BDO to ensure ration distribution on June 25.