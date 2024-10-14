Woman raped, dumped in Delhi

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: A 34-year-old woman from Odisha was allegedly raped and later dumped in a semi-conscious state here, police said on Saturday. According to officials, a passerby spotted the woman in Sarai Kale Khan area and informed the police around 3.30 am on Friday.

A police team reached the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Police said they are suspecting that the woman was sexually assaulted elsewhere and was dumped at Sarai Kale Khan area.The woman, the resident of Odisha, left her hometown a year ago and had been staying in Delhi, a senior police officer said.”The victim stayed with another woman in Delhi’s Katwaria Sarai,” the officer said.

She was later asked to leave in August due to a dispute and stayed on the streets for several days, he said.

The officer further said that she is a graduate and had previously been seen in southeast Delhi’s Jamroodpur where she had allegedly tried trespassing a house.

However, no complaint was filed. She also stayed a night inside an ATM booth in Kishangarh, he said.”She is changing her statement and not cooperating with the investigators. Her parents have been informed and she has been kept under observation,” the officer said.Efforts are underway to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and other technical surveillance, the police said. Meanwhile, the BJD on Sunday questioned the silence of Mohan Charan Majhi government and the Resident Commissioner’s office in Delhi over the alleged rape of the woman from Odisha in the national capital.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj posted on X: “Call it negligence or apathy, the Odisha Government has turned a blind eye to the plight of distressed woman and seems to be busy in holidays.”

“The Chief Minister is visiting puja pandals, but has no time to make a statement on Odia Asmita being brutally assaulted in Delhi.

Ironically, the Resident Commissioner’s office in Delhi has also maintained a stoic silence on this matter. This is very unfortunate. Hope good sense prevails and the woman is taken care of,” he added.