Woman sells minor son for Rs 18K

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly sold her seven-year-old son for Rs 18,000 at Bada Suara village in Jajpur district. The incident came to light after the grief-stricken father of the boy sought the help of the district authorities to get back his child.

Reports said Prasant Parida of Bada Suara married Puja in 2017. The couple had a son named Sairam. Prasant, who used to wash dishes at a hotel to eke out a living, was raising his son in the best possible manner with his meagre income.

The couple was going through a rough patch due to domestic issues. When their tiffs became irreconcilable, Puja left for her parents’ home with her son four years ago.

Prasant, however, remained in constant touch with his son and provided his needs. Four years later, Puja returned to Prasant’s house but without their son. When Prasant questioned her about his son, Puja revealed that she had sold Sairam for a sum of Rs 18,000. She further said she took this step due to financial hardships.

“My wife returned home without my son. When I questioned her about the child, she told me that she had sold him to some men for Rs 18,000 so that she could arrange medicines for her health. Despite repeated pleadings to tell me about my child, she refused and did not share any information,” said Prasant.

Prasant then approached District Collector P Anvesha Reddy. The Collector has asked the Additional District Magistrate to look into the incident.

Meanwhile, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has also been informed to submit a report on the child’s whereabouts and probe the veracity of the allegations. The DCPU has taken cognisance of the case and started an inquiry on Friday. “If the allegations are true, then due proceedings will be taken as per law,” said a DCPU official.