Women flyers held for hitting CISF personnel

Kozhikode: Two women in their forties were detained at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode and then handed over to police for allegedly hitting Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who intervened in the argument between passengers and Indigo staff following grounding of a flight to Bengaluru due to technical reasons.

An airport official said the Indigo aircraft was grounded due to technical reasons and the passengers were later accommodated on another flight in the afternoon.

The police said the flight which was grounded was scheduled to leave at 8.10 am.

Thereafter, at 10.40 am another flight was there to Bengaluru but it was full and the passengers of the earlier flight could not be accommodated in that, leading to the argument with the airline staff.

The CISF personnel, on security duty at the airport, intervened to calm the passengers and during that two women allegedly hit them, police said.