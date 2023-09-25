Live
Just In
Women will shower flowers on PM as his jeep passes through crowd for Jaipur Mahasabha
A large number of women are reaching Jaipur to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Women’s Reservation Bill being passed in Parliament and to listen to his address at the Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha.
“Prime Minister Modi will reach the stage in an open jeep and women will shower flowers on him from both sides,” said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
He said that the command of all 42 blocks formed in connection with Modi's Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha in Rajasthan today has been given to women.
“I am very happy about this. There is a lot of enthusiasm among women across the country on the passing of this Bill that will empower women. Hence a large number of women are reaching Jaipur to thank Prime Minister Modi and listen to him. Therefore, PM Modi will reach the stage in an open jeep after passing through the public gathering. Women will shower flowers on him from both sides, he added.