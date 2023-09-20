Live
Just In
Women’s Reservation Bill will not be implemented even in 2029, says Sitaram Yechuri
Patna: Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri on Wednesday said that the Women’s Reservation Bill will not be implemented even in 2029.
While speaking to the media persons in Patna, Yechuri said: “We have been waiting for this bill for the last 25 years. The Modi government has been in power since last 10 years but he is only making promises. I doubt that he will implement this bill even in 2029.”
“The way they are saying that after the census, the women reservation bill will be implemented. It will take a long time. I don’t think it will be implemented in the next five years as the census will not take place,” Yechuri said
On OBC reservation, Yechuri said that such things are not new. “We have been listening to it for a long time. It was passed in the Rajya Sabha last time. We have to discuss this bill.”