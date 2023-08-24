Work hard to achieve success, VK Singh tells students

Vellore: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, conducted its 38th annual convocation recently. Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation General Dr V K Singh took part as chief guest and delivered the convocation address. Founder-Chancellor of VIT Dr G Viswanathan presided over the convocation. In his convocation address, General Dr VK Singh said, “There is no shortcut to success, though it is written in books.

It all depends on how committed, hardworking and knowledgeable you are.” He advised the graduates not to stick to one solution for all problems but seek solutions in a pragmatic way. Earlier, VIT Founder-Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan in his address urged Dr V K Singh to use his good offices to influence the Centre and State governments to spend more on higher education and compete with advanced countries.

Wipro’s Global Head of Business Operations Sanjeev Jain, VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Dr G V Selvam and assistant vice-president Kadhambari S Viswanathan also took part in the convocation.

In all, 8,619 undergraduates and postgraduates, besides 278 research scholars, from the class of 2023 were awarded degrees during the convocation.