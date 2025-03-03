Working for inclusive, developed Maharashtra: Governor highlights Fadnavis govt's initiatives

Mumbai : Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan in his joint address to the both Houses of state Legislature on Monday said the state was a preferred destination for Foreign Direct Investment and contributed over 14 per cent to the country’s total GDP, being one of the leading industrial states in the country.

The government is also working to build an inclusive, progressive and developed Maharashtra by bringing all communities together, he said.

He said that at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2025, the government signed Memorandums of Understanding worth approximately Rs 15.72 lakh crore of investment with 63 national and international companies. This will generate more than 15 lakh employment opportunities in the state. Further, the government has planned to disburse the Investment Promotion Subsidy of about Rs 5,000 crore to different industries in the state to attract investments, foster industrial growth, and generate employment opportunities.

The government, through its undertaking Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, has decided to allot industrial plots of approximately 3,500 acres to support and encourage industrialisation in the state. Recognising the growing demand for industrial land, 10,000 acres of land will be notified for industrial purposes.

The government will develop 10 Integrated Industrial Parks and Integrated Logistics Parks to enhance industrial growth, improve supply chain efficiency and create a world-class business ecosystem.

The government has approved the launch of the Maharashtra Technical Textiles Mission to strengthen and expand the state’s textile sector. Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to launch such a mission aligned with the Centre’s National Technical Textiles Mission, reinforcing its leadership in the textile industry.

The government will go ahead with the construction of the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. “This expressway will be completed after taking all persons into confidence. This expressway will connect major religious and pilgrimage sites along the route. This expressway will not only reduce travel time but also foster economic growth in the region. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 86,300 crore,” said the Governor. The government’s move comes against the backdrop of protests by farmers and opposition for the development of the Shaktipeeth Expressway, citing that it would adversely impact the agriculture and related activities from Kolhapur and the adjoining areas.

The government has decided to construct 7480 km long roads with cement concretisation under various schemes of the Public Works Department to enhance road durability, improve connectivity and ensure safer and more efficient transportation across the State. The toll collection will be done through FASTag only at all toll plazas across the State from April 1 this year to enhance efficiency, reduce congestion at toll plazas and promote digital transactions.

Under the Centrally Sponsored PM E-Bus Seva Yojana, in the first phase, 1290 buses have been sanctioned for 20 Municipal Corporations, and financial assistance will be provided for developing bus depots in these Municipal Corporations, he said.

The government will implement the new Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy starting from April 1 for the next three years. The New Electric Vehicle Policy includes providing incentives for electric vehicles and encouraging the scrapping of old vehicles. It focuses on reducing the state’s carbon footprint and making transportation more eco-friendly.

The government has signed Memorandums of Understanding with 13 agencies for electricity storage and grid stability by implementing Pumped Storage Projects through Public-Private Partnership for 38 projects. Accordingly, these projects will generate 55,970 megawatts of power, and the state is expected to receive an investment of Rs 2.95 lakh crore and create more than 90,000 employment opportunities.

Amid India’s net zero commitment by 2070, the state government has installed 3,12,000 solar pumps under the 'Magel Tyala Saur Pump Yojana' to help farmers access water for agriculture through solar-powered pumps in the state. Under this scheme, 10 lakh solar pumps will be provided to the farmers in five years. “Maharashtra has set a target to become the first state in the country to solarize all the agriculture feeders in the state under PM-KUSUM and Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana schemes. A total of 119 feeders, with a combined solar power capacity of 147 megawatt have been commissioned in a record time of just nine months,” said the Governor.

The government has launched a new scheme called 'Agristack-Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture' to facilitate the speedy and effective delivery of various government schemes to farmers using digital services in the agricultural sector of the state. The government has selected more than 95 lakh farmers in the state as beneficiaries under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Yojana', and more than 87 lakh farmers have been provided Kisan Credit Card facility by banks. This initiative aims to empower farmers with financial support and access to credit facilities.

The government is implementing the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative to increase women’s household income. So far, 17 lakh women have successfully raised their household income to Rs one lakh or above. The goal is to empower 26 lakh rural women to become Lakhpati Didis by the end of 2024-25, the Governor said..

"The government is implementing the National Education Policy 2020, and my government is committed to providing the required financial provisions for this purpose. The government has started the Ghar 'Ghar Constitution Programme' on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of the Constitution of India to raise awareness among the citizens about the Constitution of India as well as their constitutional rights and fundamental duties," he said..

After the Centre government’s move to accord status of Classical Language to Marathi, the state government has decided to undertake following programmes -- Classical Marathi Language day, Classical Marathi Language Week, honour of distinguished persons from the field of research in Classical Marathi Language, a documentary showcasing the history of Classical Marathi Language, establishment of Centre of Excellence and Translation Academy.

The Governor said the state government is committed to resolving the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and has appointed expert advocates to represent Maharashtra before the Supreme Court to resolve this issue.

The government is implementing educational, healthcare and various other welfare schemes for the Marathi-speaking people in the border areas, the L-G said.