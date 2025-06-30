Working towards converting 4,000 schools into a dream hub: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the government has been giving priority to boost the education sector through an overhaul in the school infrastructure across the state.

Sarma while inaugurating the newly constructed stadium of Golaghat Government Bezbaruah Higher Secondary School in the Golaghat district, said, “We have been working to revamp the infrastructure of schools in Assam. The state administration has taken an ambitious plan to convert 4,000 high and higher secondary schools into modern ‘dream hubs’ by 2035.”

He also said each school will receive Rs 8 crore to support extensive renovation and infrastructure upgrades.

“The initiative undertaken goes beyond revamping existing institutions. We have decided to expand educational access across the state by constructing 200 new school buildings every year, covering both urban and rural areas,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister stated that the Golaghat Government Bezbaruah Higher Secondary School occupies a distinguished place in Assam’s educational landscape.

He noted that the school has, for generations, sustained the tradition of imparting education through the medium of the mother tongue and that numerous alumni have gone on to bring recognition to Assam at both national and international levels.

The Chief Minister thanked the Numaligarh Refinery for providing financial assistance of approximately Rs. 3.50 crores under their Corporate Social Responsibility Programme for the project.

Referring to the establishment of a sports museum within the complex as an innovative development, he noted that several eminent sportspersons from Assam have contributed medals, jerseys, and sporting equipment to the museum.

Sarma expressed hope that the complex would serve as a platform for nurturing sporting talent from the Golaghat district, and further stated that measures were being undertaken to preserve Assam’s traditional sports.

He added that construction of a new building for the institution, with an allocation of Rs. 8 crores, is progressing swiftly.

Responding to suggestions from the school authorities regarding the preservation of the historic school building, the Chief Minister urged the local MLA to take the necessary steps in this regard.

Sarma further remarked on the broader development of the Golaghat district, noting progress across multiple sectors.

While laying the foundation stone for a project costing Rs 130 crores to provide 24 24-hour drinking water supply to approximately 55,000 residents of Golaghat town from the Dhansiri River, he highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing public utilities.

The Chief Minister also cited the establishment of significant infrastructural facilities, including the Golaghat Engineering College, Medical College, Cancer Hospital, the new District Commissioner’s Office, and improved road connectivity under the Asom Mala Programme, as evidence of the district’s ongoing development.