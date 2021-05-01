Working unitedly to mitigate crisis: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that all arms of the government are working unitedly and rapidly to deal with the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. His remarks came during a high-level meeting with the council of ministers to discuss the Covid-19 situation in India. The meeting is the first in the aftermath of the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

The Prime Minister urged the ministers to stay in touch with people of their respective regions, help them and keep getting their feedback. He stressed the need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a briefing after the review meet concluded. "The Council of Ministers met to discuss the situation arising out of the second wave of Covid in the country," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.

"Health Ministry is closely coordinating with States regarding the availability and supply of medical oxygen- 8,593 MT has been allocated to 23 States," the statement said. "States are also advised to undertake oxygen consumption audit in all hospitals including private hospitals," it added. The meeting reviewed the efforts taken by the Centre in coordination with the States towards ramping up infrastructure.

It was also noted that India could successfully produce two vaccines and there are many candidates at the various stages of approval and induction. More than 15 crore vaccinations have been done as on date, the statement said.

The council of ministers also stressed on the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing of mask, social distancing and washing hands frequently.