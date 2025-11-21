World Boxing President visits SAI’s NCOE in Rohtak

World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst visited the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) here on the sidelines of the ongoing World Cup in Greater Noida and described the facility as “very impressive”.

During his visit of the centre on Wednesday, he went to the training area, the hostels, recovery area, gym and even the kitchen, to have a look at the facilities being extended to the boxers here.

“I saw the facilities at this National Centre today, the cradle of boxing champions of India, and what I saw is very impressive. The training facilities, the discipline...now I know why India is doing so well in boxing,” Van der Vorst was quoted as saying by SAI in a press release.

“Indian boxers have great potential, I have visited India several times, and what I see is a hunger to represent India at the highest level... I expect the Indian Boxing federation to become a leading federation in the world. Many more Mary Koms will come from India,” he added.

The NCOE regularly hosts the national camps for women boxers at senior and age-group levels.

Appreciative of the World Cup’s organisation, Vorst stressed on the need for athletes to participate in more international events.