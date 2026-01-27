World going through a very dangerous phase: Ramdev

National/Haridwar: Patanjali Yogpeeth’s Supreme President, Swami Ramdev, and General Secretary, Acharya Balkrishna, hoisted the flag at Patanjali Wellness, Phase 2, and extended greetings to the countrymen on the 77th Republic Day. On this occasion, Swamiji spoke of serving the nation, taking the five vows of indigenous education, indigenous medicine, indigenous economy, indigenous Sanatan way of life, and a self-reliant, developed India through indigenous means.

Swamiji said that somewhere there is tariff terrorism, somewhere there is a frenzy of power, somewhere there is a frenzy of wealth, somewhere there is religious frenzy. And in India, even among Sanatan Dharmis, there is talk of spreading frenzy in the name of cow, Ganga, and palanquin, by blaming each other. The US has threatened Canada with a 100% tariff, sometimes a 25-50% tariff on India, sometimes a 500% tariff on some countries. The world is going through a very dangerous phase. In such a situation, if we want to create a united India, a great India, a healthy, prosperous, and united India, then today on Republic Day, we need to move forward with commitment on the path of duty, giving supreme honor and glory to indigenous education, indigenous medicine, indigenous economy, indigenous Sanatan way of life, and our Sanatan heritage, so that we can develop India into the world’s greatest economic power, the greatest military power, the greatest political, social, and spiritual power, and the entire world can draw inspiration from India. He talked about realizing the vision of a self-reliant developed India through Swadeshi.

He called on his countrymen to take a vow of Swadeshi, boycott Macaulay’s education, and boycott multinational companies. He said that by rejecting all evils and all forms of internal conflict, we must prioritize India’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty and strengthen the Indian rupee against the dollar. He said, “I want to see the day when one rupee is equal to 100 dollars, and that is only possible if we, 1.4 billion Indians, strive with unwavering determination. We all want to be valued, our passports valued, our citizens valued. But the current situation is that, with the exception of 10-15 countries, no major country in the world allows us to enter their country without a visa using our passports. We have brought our situation to a very low ebb. If we don’t make our country powerful today, then America, China, and even our friendly country, Russia, will turn their backs on us.”

At the event, Patanjali Yogpeeth’s General Secretary, Acharya Balkrishna, said that Republic Day teaches us many things. Whenever life faces weakness, remember the brave, martyred, revolutionary, and great men, thanks to whom we are celebrating this country’s 77th Republic Day.

He said that living for small objectives is not the goal of human life, not the purpose of human life.

To achieve big goals, we should resolve to bring a new dawn to the country by following the path shown by those brave martyrs, so that this country can be established as a world leader.