World looks at India as global growth engine: PM

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has emerged as a new ray of hope amid many uncertainties being faced globally, and the world looks at it as an important pillar of stability, a trusted friend and an engine of growth in the global economy. He also said that in the rapidly changing world order, India is moving forward as 'vishwa mitra' (friend of the world).

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which saw participation of state heads and CEOs of top private companies, Modi said all major rating agencies are of the opinion that India will be among the three largest economies of the world in the next few years.

"In the rapidly changing world order, India is going ahead as vishwa mitra. India has given hope to the world that we can decide on common goals and achieve them. India's commitment to world welfare, its dedication, efforts and hard work are making today's world more secure and prosperous," he said. "Today, the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability, a friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of global south, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions a powerhouse of talented youth, and a democracy that delivers," he added.

"All major rating agencies are of the opinion that India will be among the three largest economies of the world in the next few years," Modi said, adding that it is his guarantee that the country will achieve this. Today, India has given this assurance to the world that we can set common goals and achieve our goals. India's commitment to world welfare, India's loyalty, efforts and hard work are making today's world more secure and prosperous, he said.



The priorities and aspirations of 1.4 billion people of India, their trust in human-centric development, our commitment for inclusivity and equitability, are a major basis for world prosperity and world development, he added.

At a time when the world is surrounded by many uncertainties, India has emerged as a new ray of hope for the world, the prime minister said. "India's priorities are clear. India's priorities are sustainable industry, infrastructure and manufacturing, new age skills, futuristic technology, AI and innovation, green hydrogen, renewable energy, semiconductors and its entire ecosystem," he said.

If there is so much resilience and growth momentum in India's economy in a global situation existing today, then the big reason behind this is our focus on structural reforms in the last decade. These reforms have increased the capacity, capability and competitiveness of India's economy, he said. India recently celebrated 75 years of its independence, and in the next 25 years it will celebrate 100 years. These 25 years are 'amrit kaal' for India for which a goal of making it a developed country has been set, he said.

The PM credited UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who attended the summit as the chief guest, for the high growth of India-UAE relations. The future of 21st century India will become bright with our collective effort. Even during the G20 presidency, India provided a roadmap for a global future, and is taking forward the vision in this edition of VGGS, he added.