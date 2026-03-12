Heated exchanges mar last VMC Council meeting

Vijayawada: The final meeting of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Council witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling YSRCP and opposition parties TDP and CPM over several civic issues, including the mosquito menace, stray dog attacks, drinking water supply and the renaming of streets.

The council meeting, chaired by Mayor Rayana Bhaga Lakshmi, was held on Wednesday amid strong criticism from Opposition corporators, who accused the ruling party of failing to address key public problems during its five-year tenure. VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra and other officials were present at the meeting.

Before the meeting began, CPM corporator Boyi Satya Babu staged a protest highlighting the growing mosquito menace, drinking water shortages and frequent stray dog attacks in the city. Carrying a mosquito net and raising slogans, he marched to the council hall demanding immediate action from the civic authorities.

During the Question Hour, the discussion turned heated over the issue of street name changes and the implementation of TIDCO housing schemes. Corporators from the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP engaged in sharp verbal exchanges, each blaming the other for the delay in providing houses to the poor.

Opposition TDP and CPM corporators criticised the ruling party for failing to resolve drinking water problems faced by residents, particularly in hill areas and several other localities of the city. They alleged that several reservoir projects announced during the YSRCP regime remained limited to foundation stones and had not been completed, leaving residents struggling for adequate drinking water supply.

The Opposition members also accused the ruling party of focusing more on renaming streets and installing plaques rather than addressing pressing civic issues faced by the public. They alleged that the council was being conducted in a one-sided manner and that existing street names were being changed arbitrarily without following proper council procedures.

Corporators from both the ruling and opposition parties strongly criticised the authorities over the increasing stray dog menace in several wards. They said residents were unable to move freely due to frequent dog attacks and demanded immediate measures to control the stray dog population, warning that such incidents could endanger children and the elderly.

Citizens’ concerns ignored: TDP

TDP floor leader N Balaswamy alleged that the ruling party had spent valuable council time discussing street name changes instead of addressing public problems.

CPM floor leader Boyi Satya Babu also criticised the civic administration, stating that residents were facing serious problems due to mosquitoes, drinking water shortages and other civic issues, but the authorities were failing to take timely action.