WOS boosts cultural roots

Bhubaneswar: The World Odisha Society (WOS), a premier Non-Resident Odia (NRO) organisation, stands today as a proud symbol of unity, cultural pride, and global engagement of the Odia diaspora. As WOS celebrates its 5th Foundation Day, this is an opportune moment to reflect on its remarkable journey and its growing contribution to the social, cultural, and economic development of Odisha and India.

Formed with the vision of connecting Odias across the globe, the World Odisha Society has successfully emerged as a platform that transcends geographical boundaries. It brings together Odias settled in different parts of the world while keeping them emotionally and intellectually connected to their motherland. In a short span of five years, WOS has played a pivotal role in preserving the Odia language, literature, heritage, and values, while simultaneously promoting Odisha’s immense potential on the global stage.

One of the most significant contributions of the World Odisha Society has been its tireless efforts to promote Odia culture and identity among Non-Resident Odias, especially the younger generation. Through literary programmes, cultural festivals, seminars, and intellectual discussions, WOS has ensured that the Odia language and traditions continue to thrive even far away from Odisha.