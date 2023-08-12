  • Menu
Yadav calls for need to mitigate man-elephant conflict

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav
Bhubaneswar: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav has called for the need to mitigate man-elephant conflict and ensuring safe passage for elephants. There is need for creating more rescue and rehabilitation facilities for the elephants and building capacity of field staff and veterinarians, he said.

The Union minister chaired the 19th Steering Committee Meeting of Project Elephant here on Saturday which deliberated the issues facing elephant conservation and management. He highlighted how elephants are considered as ecosystem engineers, sculpting the landscape they move through and creating microhabitats for smaller mammals and invertebrates.

Yadav released a report on Elephant Corridors of India prepared by Project Elephant during the celebration of World Elephant Day.

