Yamuna water crosses danger mark. Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt. Guv

Water levels in river Yamuna have started rising again. According to officials it has already crossed the danger level. Following this the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and asked him to see that all necessary measures were take.

Later in a tweet he said, "Had a discussion with LG of Delhi, VK Saxena Ji about the water level in the Yamuna river, " the Home Minister tweeted.

On Sunday morning, the water level was recorded at 205.90 meters, which is around 57 centimeters above the danger mark of 205.90 meters.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rainfall in several districts including Kutch and Porbandar in Gujarat.

Shah also informed that he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and inquired about the situation caused due to heavy downpour in various parts of the state.

"Spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Ji, about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to the recent heavy rainfall," the Home Minister said.

Ample numbers of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams are available to help the people in need, he added.