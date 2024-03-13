Live
- 80 people joined in YSRCP in Visakhapatnam in presence of Adari Anand Kumar
- Ex-PM Gowda’s son-in-law to join BJP, stand against Dy CM Shivakumar’s brother in LS polls: Sources
- TDP, BJP and Jana Sena holds joint programs in Vijayawada West Constituency
- Delhi High Court upholds ITAT's order rejecting Cong plea for stay on tax recovery
- Cabinet gives nod for pact with UAE on India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor
- New Haryana CM wins floor test by voice vote
- Singapore Smash: Sharath Kamal beats World No. 13 to reach round of 16
- Small, midcap indices slip below crucial levels under severe selling pressure
- Grand Mufti of India wants Centre to reconsider its stand on CAA
- SGPC supports CAA, lauds move to provide succour to victimised minorities from neighbouring nations
Just In
Yoga can help in women empowerment: Ayush Secy
Yoga is a comprehensive tool to empower women, said Ministry of Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha here on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Yoga is a comprehensive tool to empower women, said Ministry of Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha here on Wednesday.
He was speaking at the Yoga Mahotsav-2024, an event held at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital to mark the 100-day countdown to the 10th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY).
Observed annually on June 21, the theme this year is 'Yoga for Women Empowerment'.
"Yoga is a comprehensive instrument for empowering women, encompassing their physical, mental, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being," Rajesh Kotecha said.
"Empowered women take on roles as leaders, educators, and advocates for change, promoting inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment across society," he added.
Further, Rajesh Kotecha stated that the purpose of Yoga Mahotsav 2024 is to propel Yoga into a widespread movement with a focus on women's well-being and promoting global health and peace.
The Ayush Ministry has actively supported studies on various conditions affecting women, including PCOS/PCOD, stress management, and the like, to focus on women's health irrespective of their age or condition, promoting women's empowerment through evidence-based research.