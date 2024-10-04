Yogi accuses Congress of colluding with mafias

Kurukshetra/Kaithal/Jind: On the final day of campaigning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath entered the electoral battlefield in Haryana, where he addressed three public meetings to seek votes for the BJP candidates and extended wishes for Sharadiya Navratri to the people.

CM Yogi criticised the Congress party for spreading misinformation during the Lok Sabha elections, accusing them of falsely claiming that if the BJP returned to power, the Constitution and reservation system would be abolished.

He also recalled their promise of giving Rs 1 lakh to every poor person. “Ask Congress where their ‘khata khat-khata khat’ is now,” he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi, who once championed this phrase, has disappeared from the scene and been politically sidelined.

He urged voters to support BJP candidates Subhash Kalsana from Shahabad, Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat, and Ramkumar Gautam from Safidon. CM Yogi also highlighted the significance of Kurukshetra as a historical and spiritual site.

CM Yogi accused Congress of making empty promises and pointed out that their divisive tactics—based on caste, region, language, and religion—are part of the party’s core strategy to weaken the country. “A weak nation means a weakened Sanatan, which threatens both the present and future generations,” he said.

He added that Congress’ conspiracies ensure that no honest, civilized, or development-focused individuals align themselves with the party.

CM Yogi accused the Congress of being complicit with drug cartels, land mafias, cattle smugglers, mining mafias, and rioters. Alleging collusion between the Congress and the mafias, CM said: “Congress Ka Haath, Mafia Ke Saath.”

He reassured the public that no criminal or anti-national elements could harm a society that reveres ‘Jagatjanani Maa Bhagwati’. He likened the upcoming election to the BJP’s battle against modern-day ‘Chand-Mund and Mahishasur’.