Yogi Adityanath To Meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Amid Post-Election Analysis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during an RSS training session on June 15. This meeting marks their first interaction since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

The upcoming discussion follows Bhagwat's recent remarks emphasizing humility in service and dignity, shortly after the Lok Sabha elections saw the NDA government, led by Narendra Modi, secure a third term with a reduced mandate. The RSS, a key ideological influence on the BJP, expressed significance as the party fell short of its electoral targets despite an aggressive campaign.

During their meeting, Adityanath and Bhagwat are expected to address topics including the Lok Sabha election outcomes, the RSS's expansion in Uttar Pradesh, and other pertinent issues. The BJP's performance in Uttar Pradesh, where it unexpectedly lost ground, securing 33 seats compared to 62 in 2019, is likely to be a focal point of discussion.

Bhagwat recently engaged with around 280 volunteer workers at a Sangh training camp in Chiutaha, discussing organizational growth, political dynamics, and societal concerns across various regions including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Awadh.