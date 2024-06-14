Live
- JD-S' Kerala unit in quandary as party in NDA, may merge with Samajwadi Party
- 'Hinglish' helps users engage more effectively with a broader audience: Study
- Team should be ready for T20 World Cup by time Asia Cup starts, says India-Women coach Muzumdar
- J&K police reward 5 border residents for foiling cross-border narco smuggling bid
- Australian Open badminton: Prannoy, Verma, Aakarshi lose as Indian campaign ends
- Bill Gates recalls 'fabulous' India story in podcast with Nikhil Kamath
- We aim to educate, engage stakeholders on Social Stock Exchange: NSE CEO
- DCM DK Shivakumar questions BJP’s brand of politics
- Rave party bust: Telugu actress Hema released from Bengaluru prison
- Don't believe social media rumours against night outings in Jammu: J&K Police
Just In
Yogi Adityanath To Meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Amid Post-Election Analysis
- Explore the upcoming meeting between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat focusing on post-election reflections.
- BJP's performance in Uttar Pradesh is going on and discussions on RSS expansion plans and societal concerns.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during an RSS training session on June 15. This meeting marks their first interaction since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.
The upcoming discussion follows Bhagwat's recent remarks emphasizing humility in service and dignity, shortly after the Lok Sabha elections saw the NDA government, led by Narendra Modi, secure a third term with a reduced mandate. The RSS, a key ideological influence on the BJP, expressed significance as the party fell short of its electoral targets despite an aggressive campaign.
During their meeting, Adityanath and Bhagwat are expected to address topics including the Lok Sabha election outcomes, the RSS's expansion in Uttar Pradesh, and other pertinent issues. The BJP's performance in Uttar Pradesh, where it unexpectedly lost ground, securing 33 seats compared to 62 in 2019, is likely to be a focal point of discussion.
Bhagwat recently engaged with around 280 volunteer workers at a Sangh training camp in Chiutaha, discussing organizational growth, political dynamics, and societal concerns across various regions including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Awadh.