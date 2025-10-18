Yogi awards scholarships worth Rs 297.95 cr to 10L students

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday quoting Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar said that education is the key to nation-building and empowering the youth.

He was speaking at a program in Lucknow organised to transfer scholarships to students under the Post-Matric and Pre-Matric Scholarship Program.

According to the CM’s office, Yogi attended the program to transfer funds worth Rs 297.95 crore to 10,28,205 students.

“Until 2016-17, only 4.6 million students in the state were eligible for scholarships but today, this number has risen to 6.2 million,” Adityanath said.

He said the objective of scholarships is to encourage students so that they can use their energy meaningfully for the development of society and the nation.

“It is our resolve that we will not allow the future of any student, especially those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, to be compromised,” he added.

He congratulated all the students and their parents for this gift before Diwali and wished them a bright future.

“Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar used to repeatedly say that only through education can we lead a life of self-reliance and do something for our country and society,” the chief minister said. Recalling the challenges of Baba Saheb’s school days, Yogi said, “Today, there is no shortage of money. The government has initiated numerous programs to ensure that honest students and deserving people can access government services.”

Through the ‘Abhyudaya Coaching,’ an excellent platform has been provided in every district, he said, and added that the country and the state have benefited from such schemes over the last 11 years under the guidance of Prime Minister

Narendra Modi.