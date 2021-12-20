Yogi follows Kejri model, to launch happiness curriculum

Prayagraj: On the lines of Chhattisgarh and Delhi, preparations are underway to implement the 'happiness curriculum' in primary schools of Uttar Pradesh under a pilot project to make the students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country, officials said.

State in-charge (happiness curriculum) Saurabh Malviya, who was here to participate in a six-day workshop at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training, told PTI the course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh.

The happiness curriculum will be introduced to the students of classes 1 to 8. It will enable them to connect with themselves, family, society, nature and the country. It will also help them understand interrelationships, Malviya said, adding the children will be taught meditation as well. As part of the pilot project, 150 schools in 15 districts have been asked to work on the curriculum.

Five books will be prepared for the children in classes 1 to 5. In this sequence, the subject matter of the curriculum is being prepared by organising a workshop of 32 teachers, he said. Shravan Shukla, who participated in the workshop as a trainer, said preparations are on to implement the course from the next session starting in April 2022. Shukla informed there are 1,30,000 primary schools in Uttar Pradesh where seven lakh teachers are employed. Based on the evaluation of the pilot project, the state government may consider implementing the happiness curriculum in all schools, he said.