Yogi government embarks on trillion-dollar economy

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has revived its earlier proposal on the ambitious project that ties in with PM Narendra Modi's aim of a $5 trillion Indian economy.

After securing a historic consecutive term in office, Chief Minister Adityanath has revived the earlier plan to hire a private consultant to help his government achieve a trillion-dollar economy in the State in the next five years.

On Tuesday, the Yogi government invited bids for this ambitious project, saying it wanted to boost its economy to the $1 trillion level by 2027. The bids will be opened next month. Yogi government's idea is to contribute big to Narendra Modi government's aim of making India a $5 trillion economy in the years to come.

The Uttar Pradesh GSDP is estimated to be at around Rs 21.73 lakh crore in 2021-22, translating to about $270 billion. So, the target is to increase the economy's size by nearly four times over the next five years.

UP contributes 8% of the national GDP and the CM plans to align the State with the national target and play a leading role.