Yogi govt to celebrate Tribal Pride Day

Lucknow: The Yogi government has decided to celebrate ‘Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas’ (Tribal Pride Day) as the ‘Janjati Bhaagidari Utsav’ (Tribal Participation Festival) on the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. Over 300 tribal artists from across the country and abroad will take part in this event.

Notably, the festival will be held in Lucknow from November 15 to November 20 at the Sangeet Natya Kala Academy and Bhaagidari Bhawan. The event will showcase aspects of tribal life and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Artists from 22 states across India as well as international participants from Slovakia and Croatia, will take part in the Janjati Bhaagidari Utsav.