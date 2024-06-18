Live
Yogi govt to construct, develop 44 cow conservation centres in 15 districts
The Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on an initiative to promote cow conservation by commencing the construction and development of 44 centres in 15 districts.
The Animal Husbandry Department has been directed to ensure the construction and development of these centres with an allocated budget of Rs 5.28 lakh, said a government spokesman.
Under this initiative, cow conservation centres will be constructed for Rs 12,000 each.
These centres will be established in various locations, including Anirudhpur, Mauchandpur, Sikora, Ambarpur, Karatauli, Manpur Ahiyapur, Churai Dalpatpur, Bansbojh, Maheshpur Shiv Singh, and Shekhpur in Bareilly district.
Additionally, cow conservation centres will be developed in Taura, Tikra Samad, Chhulamau, Kontha, and Devmai of Unnao district.
Furthermore, development work will be completed in Shahbaznagar, Dhusgawan of Shahjahanpur district, Bijwada, Kakaur, Agala Agari of Baghpat district, Kadipur of Lakhimpur Kheri district, Nunbai, and Gujrajpur of Jalaun, Nadarmai of Kasganj district, and Barauta of Mathura district.
Cow protection centres will be established in Sakin Shobhapur Munjabta, Aichauli, and Nirayavali of Sambhal district; Bannawa of Rae Bareli; Dakshingaon, Koraari Lachchanshah, Khara, and Tikramafi of Amethi; Barela Kamalpur, Kurseli, and Uchwal of Hardoi, Jarauli and Bhadar of Fatehpur; Mohammadpur Mansukh, Raipur Khurd, and Rajpur Milak of Moradabad, and Khedi Adu and Kurra Chittarpur of Agra.
The officials said that the steps being taken were a part of the ongoing pursuit of integrated development of the state.