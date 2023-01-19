Yogi model casts its spell on Hyderabad investors as well

Hyderabad: Team Yogi on Wednesday continued to get overwhelming response from investors from Hyderabad during its one to one meetings held as part of the Uttar Pradesh Government's campaign to attract investors in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit 2023 and also invite them to the event to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

The investors were of the opinion that Uttar Pradesh has witnessed very positive changes in the last six years and they were not just keen to invest in the state, but also ready to contribute to making the state a one trillion dollar economy by partnering with the government, as per the resolve of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

More than two dozen investors attended one-to-one business meetings held ahead of Team Yogi's fifth domestic roadshow at Hotel The Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. The team was headed by Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, while Women Welfare Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Minister of State for Environment Arun Kumar Saxena and Ayush Minister Daya Shankar Mishra were present with him.

Mukesh Kumar Singh, Chief Financial Officer, AIG Hospitals, said: "Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country with a population of 24 crores. We are very excited that the progress made by the state in the last 6 years under the leadership of CM Yogi has worked to improve the image of the state- be it expressway, airport or road connectivity.."

Dr Srinibabu Gadela, CEO of Pulses Group, said that under the guidance of CM Yogi, the state has made tremendous progress in the field of healthcare and agriculture.

Instashield India Pvt. Ltd. Founder Directors CS Jadhav and Hitesh M Patel said that the way the Uttar Pradesh government was promoting innovative ideas encouraged them to invest in the state.

NSL Group Chairman M Prabhakar Rao described Uttar Pradesh as a very important state in terms of agriculture. "We have been working there for the last ten years and have watched the state develop under the leadership of CM Yogi. The Government has provided an excellent environment for investment.", Rao remarked.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd. Director B Srinivas Reddy said: "We are happy that Uttar Pradesh is progressing. We are also willing to contribute our bit in its progress. The fear-free environment that CM Yogi Adityanath has given to the investors in the last 5-6 years has provided them a big relief. The infrastructure of the state has improved along with connectivity. So, we are very excited about investment in the state."

CVK Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Chairman KC Venkateswarlu described Uttar Pradesh as 'a state of hopes'. He said that the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the last 5 years were really commendable. "In the current scenario, we feel that the cities of UP have immense potential, whether it is Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow or any other city. The way these cities have developed is encouraging. We are looking for opportunities in the IT sector. Investors like us are also going to be greatly benefited by the policy reforms made by the government for the investors", Venkateswarlu said.