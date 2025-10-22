Yogi pays tribute to martyred cops; ‘state committed to supporting kins

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to martyred Uttar Pradesh Police personnel on Tuesday, lauding the force for its dedication to duty and assuring continued government support to the families of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

At a Police Commemoration Day event here, Adityanath laid a wreath at the Reserve Police Lines memorial as a tribute to the personnel who sacrificed their lives in encounters with criminals between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025. The police band played patriotic tunes to mark the solemn occasion. The ceremony began with the parade commander saluting the CM.

“We have assembled today to pay homage to all martyred police personnel of the country who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation and demonstrated exemplary devotion to duty,” Adityanath said.

He noted that among those who made the supreme sacrifice in the past year were three brave police personnel from Uttar Pradesh.

“I offer my heartfelt tributes to them. I also want to assure their families that our government has always stood with them and will continue to do so in the future,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister said the courage and dedication of such personnel have strengthened the state police, making it “one of the world’s most capable forces”. The Shaheed Smarak, he added, stands as a lasting tribute to these heroes whose sacrifices will continue to inspire generations.

He said financial assistance amounting to Rs 30.70 crore has been provided to the dependents of 96 police personnel who lost their lives while performing their duties. This includes members of the state police, Central Armed Police Forces, and armed and paramilitary forces from other states who were serving in various capacities but originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

He praised the state police for performing its duties with commitment even in the most challenging circumstances.

“Uttar Pradesh Police personnel have always placed duty above everything else, playing a commendable role in controlling crime, maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of women and girls,” Adityanath said.

Referring to the Mahakumbh held recently in Prayagraj, the CM said UP Police, along with central and other security forces, displayed “unprecedented dedication and discipline”, setting high standards of security and orderliness.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna also addressed the event.

“Three police personnel from the state have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the last one year. This includes Inspector Sunil Kumar of STF, Head Constable Durgesh Kumar Singh of Jaunpur police, and Constable Saurabh Kumar of Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate,” he said, extending his condolences to their families.

The DGP said Uttar Pradesh Police “is committed to the chief minister’s vision of zero tolerance against crimes and criminals”.

The top cop also noted that the results of the efforts of the government and the police force have started showing now. According to an official statement, Krishna also shared the life stories and indomitable courage of the martyrs.

Earlier, Adityanath said in a post on X, “A humble tribute to all the immortal martyr police personnel who dedicated their all on the path of duty on Police Commemoration Day!”

The service and dedication of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel is “an ideal model” for society, he said.

“Their sacrifices will continue to inspire all by becoming an indelible light in the soul of the nation. Jai Hind!” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took to X to pay tributes to the police personnel who laid down their lives for the security of the public.

“Their courage, dedication to duty and sacrifice are an inspiration to all of us,” Maurya wrote in Hindi.