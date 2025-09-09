Yogi questions recruitment made during SP regime

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday questioned the recruitments made during the previous Samajwadi Party regime, and said that several appointments had to be probed by the CBI.

“What type of recruitment used to take place? We had to then hand over a number of recruitments which had taken place to the CBI. Now, you are seeing that one person after getting himself appointed at eight places was drawing salaries. When this matter came to light during the probe,” Adityanath said.

Without taking any names, the UP chief minister said, “Who are these people? These people are the ones from a family which used to take money from the people, recruit them, and loot the people of UP... The recruitment was in 2016. We have initiated a probe, the probe is going on and when the probe gets completed in time, a number of relations (mentioned) in the ‘Mahabharat’ will be compelled to spend the rest of their lives in jail.

“This is because their acts were such that they were continuously pushing UP downwards instead of allowing it to touch the heights of development,” he said.

Adityanath was speaking at a function held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, where he distributed appointment letters to junior assistants and X-ray technicians. On Monday, appointment letters were distributed to 1,112 junior assistants and 22 X-ray technicians in the state, the statement said.

Intensifying his attack further, Adityanath said, “These people had made UP a ‘BIMARU’ (sick) state. This led to an identity crisis. Youths were unemployed, daughters were insecure, traders were helpless, farmers were forced to commit suicide. Traditional enterprises were on the verge of closure. There was an atmosphere of anarchy.

“Riots used to start before festivals, but in the last eight years, every district, community and person participates in festivals with enthusiasm and zeal. Today, there is also social harmony, which strengthens national unity. The enthusiasm and zeal of the people is also playing a big role in taking UP forward with the spirit of development.”

He also said that only a healthy person can contribute to building a healthy society, and only a healthy person can play a role in building a strong society and a strong nation. “When the person himself is not healthy, how will the system be healthy? When the system itself becomes unhealthy, all its pillars will appear to be collapsing. Before 2017, this ‘ghun’ (wheat weevil insect) had already infested the system, which was making it hollow (from inside),” Adityanth said.

“But under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP achieved all the standards, along with solving the problem. The result is that in the last eight years, we have been successful in recruiting 8.5 lakh youths in various government services,” Adityanath added.

In eight years, 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited. Recently, 60,244 police personnel were also recruited, he said.

“For the first time, when our government started police recruitment, the problem of training arose. Recruitment was announced for 50,000. But we did not have training centres. When the review was done, it was found that only 3,000 personnel could be trained simultaneously. Then the training centres of military, paramilitary and other states were used, and somehow the training was completed. This time, 60,244 police personnel are getting training within UP itself,” he said. The UP CM also took a dig at those who spread “negativity”. He said that some people do not have work, and they only see negativity through their smartphones. They spread negativity by putting photos from different places and spoil the image of the government, he said.

Adityanth said many diseases used to be the cause of fear in this season. People used to die of malaria, dengue, kala-azar, chikungunya, and encephalitis. But the diseases are now under control, he said.