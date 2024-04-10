Live
Yogi’s claim validated as mafia goes missing from poll scene
Lucknow: It is a validation of the Yogi Adityanath government’s claim that the mafia has been relegated to its rightful position in Uttar Pradesh.
The chief minister’s zero tolerance policy towards crime has ensured that the mafia is no longer contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. Some are dead, others are jailed and some have been convicted, making them ineligible to contest the polls.
To begin with, Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf and, more recently, Mukhtar Ansari have died in different circumstances in police custody.
Atiq and Mukhtar wielded considerable political influence in their respective regions which helped them and their family members win elections.
Atiq, his brother and son Asad have died and the rest of the family members are either in jail or on the run.
Mukhtar’s elder brother Afzal Ansari, a sitting MP, is contesting the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat on a SP ticket but the family’s “influence” has been scaled down after Mukhtar’s demise.
Brijesh Singh, another mafia don of Purvanchal, was keen to contest from Chandauli and, sources said, that he had even got the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) to name him as its candidate.
However, SBSP could not get the Chandauli seat and this dashed Brijesh Singh’s ambition to reach the Lok Sabha.
Ramakant Yadav, a former MP who has had stints in Congress, BSP and SP, is presently an SP MLA from Phulpur Sawai seat in Azamgarh.
He is presently lodged in jail and has failed to get a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections from his party.
His brother, Umakant Yadav, a former BSP MP, is serving a life term in Jaunpur after being convicted in 2022 for the murder of a GRP constable. His political career has come to an end.