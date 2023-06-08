Young speaker, experienced speaker meet

New Delhi: Perhaps one of the youngest speakers in any of the legislative assemblies in any part of the country, UK Khadar, speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly, called on Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, also the vice president of India, at New Delhi on Thursday and exchanged views with them.

Both Birla and Dhankar wished Khadar well and advised him to keep up the dignity of the house by following the great traditions of Indian parliamentary democracy. Khadar assured them that he would not let down the traditions of the house and would act without favour or fear.

Khadar, during his political career of over 30 years, had not allowed his personal convictions and political affiliation to get in his way of discharging his duties to his constituency (Mangaluru city- formerly Ullal) which why the Hindutva factors did not work in his constituency and his winning margin has seen an increase from 2018 to 2023.