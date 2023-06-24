  • Menu
Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi

Representational Image
Rahul and his cousin Sonu (19), both residents of D-Block in Brijpuri, went to have ice cream after dinner near Shibban School at around 10 p.m. on Friday night

New Delhi: A 20-year-old youth was stabbed by his neighbour following a quarrel in Delhi's Brijpuri area, a police official said.

According to the official, Rahul and his cousin Sonu (19), both residents of D-Block in Brijpuri, went to have ice cream after dinner near Shibban School at around 10 p.m. on Friday night.

"One Mohd Zaid (20), also a resident of the same locality, started an argument with Rahul over a petty issue. Zaid stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen portion, while Sonu also sustained injuries on his arms," said the official, adding a case has been registered at Dayalpur police station.

"A manhunt is underway to nab Zaid, who is currently absconding."

