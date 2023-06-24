Live
- TN: Poacher held with 55 country bombs, hunt on for accomplice
- Rajamahendravaram: 1,283 children receive Bangaru Konda kits
- Guntur: Full day schools from June 26
- Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
- MP Police on symbolic protest against transfer of 2 policemen, Kamal Nath lends support
- India, US decide to end six trade disputes
- Space balloon to be launched tomorrow Olympic Run in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Markets down for 2nd session
- Amit Shah wraps up 2-day J&K visit
- Anil Sunkara raises bar on ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser
Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
Highlights
Rahul and his cousin Sonu (19), both residents of D-Block in Brijpuri, went to have ice cream after dinner near Shibban School at around 10 p.m. on Friday night
New Delhi: A 20-year-old youth was stabbed by his neighbour following a quarrel in Delhi's Brijpuri area, a police official said.
According to the official, Rahul and his cousin Sonu (19), both residents of D-Block in Brijpuri, went to have ice cream after dinner near Shibban School at around 10 p.m. on Friday night.
"One Mohd Zaid (20), also a resident of the same locality, started an argument with Rahul over a petty issue. Zaid stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen portion, while Sonu also sustained injuries on his arms," said the official, adding a case has been registered at Dayalpur police station.
"A manhunt is underway to nab Zaid, who is currently absconding."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS