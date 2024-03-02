Live
Just In
Yuvraj Singh Clears Up Rumors About Joining Politics
Cricket star Yuvraj Singh denied rumors of contesting the Lok Sabha elections. He clarified his focus remains on helping people through his foundation, YouWeCan. This comes after media reports mistakenly linked a meeting with a government official to a potential political career.
Cricket star Yuvraj Singh has shut down rumors of him joining the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. Reports suggested he would be running from Gurdaspur, Punjab, but Yuvraj made it clear on social media that this isn't true.
"I'm not contesting elections," he wrote. "My passion lies in helping people, and I'll keep doing that through my foundation, YouWeCan."
These rumors came about after Yuvraj met with a government official. Some thought this meant he was entering politics, but Yuvraj set the record straight.
Yuvraj Singh is a legend in Indian cricket. He's known for amazing moments like hitting six sixes in a row during a World Cup match and being a key player in India's 2011 World Cup win. He's also admired for his fight against cancer and his inspiring return to cricket.
Even though he's retired from international cricket, Yuvraj continues to make a difference. His foundation, YouWeCan, helps people with cancer and raises awareness about the disease. He's also played in several cricket leagues after retiring from international matches.
Yuvraj Singh's journey, from a young cricket lover to a celebrated player, is a story of talent, hard work, and a big heart. And while he might not be entering politics right now, he's clearly dedicated to helping others through his foundation.