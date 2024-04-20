Zero voter turnout in 6 Nagaland dists

Live
New Delhi: Nagaland voted in a single phase for the lone Lok Sabha seat on Friday. However, six districts in the northeastern state saw no voter...
New Delhi: Nagaland voted in a single phase for the lone Lok Sabha seat on Friday. However, six districts in the northeastern state saw no voter turnout as people abstained from voting over the demand for a separate state.
The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) had urged people in six districts of the region to not vote in the elections as form of protest. Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland Awa Loring said election officials were stationed in the 738 polling stations in the six districts of the region.
The six districts has over 4 lakh voters. They chose to show solidarity with ENPO and remained indoors on polling day. Till 1 pm, there was no voter turnout in the six districts.
