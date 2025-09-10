Smart Investment Hack: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Shares Tip to Avoid Mistaken Stock Sales

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shared a smart tip for investors.

He used two demat accounts before – one for long-term stocks and one for regular trading. Selling from the long-term account needed extra steps, so he didn’t sell by mistake.

This trick also helped with tax planning, as separating long-term and short-term stocks makes it easier to manage taxes.

Now, Zerodha allows users to open a secondary demat account to keep investments safe, reduce taxes, and avoid impulsive selling.

Nithin says his best profits came from stocks he kept longest in the secondary demat.