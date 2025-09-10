  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Smart Investment Hack: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Shares Tip to Avoid Mistaken Stock Sales

Smart Investment Hack: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Shares Tip to Avoid Mistaken Stock Sales
x

Smart Investment Hack: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Shares Tip to Avoid Mistaken Stock Sales

Highlights

Learn Nithin Kamath’s simple hack: open a secondary demat account to separate long-term and short-term stocks, reduce taxes, and grow your investments smartly.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shared a smart tip for investors.

He used two demat accounts before – one for long-term stocks and one for regular trading. Selling from the long-term account needed extra steps, so he didn’t sell by mistake.

This trick also helped with tax planning, as separating long-term and short-term stocks makes it easier to manage taxes.

Now, Zerodha allows users to open a secondary demat account to keep investments safe, reduce taxes, and avoid impulsive selling.

Nithin says his best profits came from stocks he kept longest in the secondary demat.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick