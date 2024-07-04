Zika cases rise to 8: Govt issues advisory

New Delhi: Amid the rise in Zika virus cases in Pune, the Centre, on Wednesday, issued an advisory to all states asking them to step up vigil.

Zika virus disease (ZVD) is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. While it is usually mild to moderate disease in adults and requires no specific treatment, in pregnant women, it may cause microcephaly -- a condition in which the head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development -- in the foetus.

Maharashtra has reported eight cases of Zika virus till July 2. Of these, six are from Pune, one each from Kolhapur and Sangamner, and 2 are pregnant women.

“In view of some reported cases of Zika virus from Maharashtra, Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), has issued an advisory to states highlighting the need for maintaining a state of constant vigil over the Zika virus situation in the country,” the Health Ministry said.

The ministry urged states “to instruct the health facilities in the aﬀected areas or those catering cases from aﬀected areas to screen the pregnant women for Zika virus infection.”