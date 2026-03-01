Naidu rolls out statewide HPV vaccine programme

Vijayawada: Announcing a major health push to combat rising cancer cases, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the state will set up a dedicated Cancer Institute in Kurnool and provide free HPV vaccination to 3.45 lakh girls aged 14 and 15 years across Andhra Pradesh.

Launching the state-wide HPV vaccination programme from Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district, the Chief Minister said cervical cancer has emerged as a major health concern in the State. Citing official data, he noted that cancer cases increased from 29,379 in 2021 to 32,657 in 2025. “If one lakh people are screened, 15 to 20 are diagnosed with cancer. Women are increasingly affected by breast and cervical cancers, while oral cancer is prevalent among men,” he said. Naidu said 1.72 crore people have undergone cancer screening in the State so far. Of them, 5.07 lakh were found to be at risk of oral cancer, 2.58 lakh at risk of breast cancer and 3.40 lakh at risk of cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine, which costs around Rs 4,000 in the market, is being provided free of cost by the government. He stressed that 90 per cent coverage is essential to effectively prevent cervical cancer and appealed to parents to ensure eligible girls receive the vaccine.

The CM said 1,648 cold chain points have been established for vaccine storage and distribution, and the process is being monitored through the Youwin app. Beneficiaries will remain under medical observation for 30 minutes after vaccination as a precautionary measure.

Highlighting broader healthcare reforms, Naidu announced that the government will provide free health insurance coverage up to Rs 2.5 lakh to all citizens, irrespective of income. Additionally, health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh will be extended to the poor under the NTR Medical Service scheme. He said Rs 19,300 crore, accounting for six per cent of the State budget, has been allocated to the health sector.

The Chief Minister also referred to the ‘Sanjeevani’ digital health records initiative, under which citizens’ medical data will be accessible through mobile phones. He said the government is exploring AI-based medical consultation services to strengthen primary healthcare delivery. Naidu criticised the previous regime over law and order and governance, alleging that “rowdyism had reached its peak” and that even he had been jailed without justification. He said the present NDA coalition government, is committed to restoring good governance and putting the State’s economy “back on track.”

He also referred to the Tirumala laddu controversy, alleging that the sanctity of temple offerings had been compromised earlier.