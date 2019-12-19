NATA Seva Days held in Prakasam district
Highlights
The North American Telugu Association (NATA) members organizing NATA Seva Days has visited Bommarillu Saranalayam at Ongole in Prakasam district.
Ongole: The North American Telugu Association (NATA) members organizing NATA Seva Days has visited Bommarillu Saranalayam at Ongole in Prakasam district.
On this occasion, NATA has extended a helping hand in providing the necessary facilities at the centre. NATA President Raghava Reddy Ghoshala, Alla Rami Reddy, Narayan Reddy Gandra and others participated in the event.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...