NATA Seva Days held in Prakasam district

Ongole: The North American Telugu Association (NATA) members organizing NATA Seva Days has visited Bommarillu Saranalayam at Ongole in Prakasam district.

On this occasion, NATA has extended a helping hand in providing the necessary facilities at the centre. NATA President Raghava Reddy Ghoshala, Alla Rami Reddy, Narayan Reddy Gandra and others participated in the event.