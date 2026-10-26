Gaurishankar gets Bismillah award

Eminent Odissi dancer Gaurishankar Dash brought glory to Odisha by receiving the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, presented the award to Gaurishankar during a ceremony in New Delhi. The ceremony celebrated the artistic excellence and dedication of talented performers who continue to enrich India’s cultural heritage. The event was presided over by Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson of the Sangeet Natak Akademi. Other key dignitaries in attendance included Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture; Raju Das, Secretary of the Akademi; and Padma Shri Anwar Khan Manganiyar, Vice-Chairman of the Akademi.

The award recognises Gaurishankar’s profound commitment to Odissi, one of India’s major classical dances, and his dedication to promoting its artistic legacy. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Odisha, particularly Dhenkanal district, where Odissi remains an integral part of the cultural identity.