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Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das’s kirtan in Mumbai
In Short
This is not the first time Anushka and Virat have attended a Krishna Das kirtan. The couple also attended a similar musical evening at Union Chapel in London in July 2026.
Mumbai: Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen attending American singer Krishna Das’s live kirtan in Mumbai, on Sunday night.
Videos of the couple enjoying the devotional music and being immersed into it, have surfaced on social media.
In the videos, Anushka and Virat are seen sitting next to each other and gently swaying to the music. The couple is also seen briefly look towards the camera before turning away and continuing to enjoy the evening.
The event was part of Krishna Das’s India tour. The American singer is known for his devotional music and for blending traditional Indian chants with Western musical influences.
This is not the first time Anushka and Virat have attended a Krishna Das kirtan. The couple also attended a similar musical evening at Union Chapel in London in July 2026.
Talking about Anushka and Virat, the couple as much as is known for their individual careers, is also known for their devotion to Neem Karoli Baba and his teachings. They have also visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan many a times.
Talking about Neem Karoli Baba, the divine guru was recently in the news for its blockbuster success oother movie anuman Ansh, which was a film based on his life.
The movie which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore, was said to have earned over Rs 450 crore worldwide.
For the uninitiated, Anushka and Virat have largely stayed away from the public eye in recent years. The couple, who has reportedly shifted to London, spend much of their time their, raising their two children, Vamika and Akaay.
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