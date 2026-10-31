Odisha steps up search for 12 missing in landslide

Phulbani: The Odisha government has stepped up a search operation for 12 people who went missing after the cyclone Arnab-induced rain triggered a landslide at a village bordering Ganjam and Kandhamala districts a day ago, officials said on Saturday.

The rescue team is expected to use a high-tech gadget of the Indian Navy from Sunday to locate persons trapped under the debris, an official said. The search operation has been carried out since Friday night in the remote hilly and forested area jointly by around 170 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Special Operation Group, Railways, the Indian Navy and Odisha Police’s Fire Service. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the situation, directed officials to use modern technology such as the Navy’s ‘Seismic Life Detection Unit’ and the Railway’s ‘Chain Pulley System’ in the search operation going on at the landslide site.

“The state-of-the-art sensors are used to search for missing persons buried underground,” Majhi said. According to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil, an Indian Navy helicopter carried three advanced search devices: Seismic Life Detection Unit, Vibration Detection Unit and Victim Location Camera to G Udaygiri town near the affected Gidipabali village.

“However, due to bad weather, the helicopter couldn’t descend. The equipment is being sent by road and will be in place for use in the first hours of Sunday,” the SRC said. Besides, continuous heavy rain in the landslide location is also making rescue work difficult, he said, adding that all efforts are being made in consultation with experts to expedite the search operation.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister issued strict instructions to prioritise the search for the missing people and place the utmost importance on saving lives. “The safety and lives of the public are the highest priority for the government,” he said. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari held discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought the cooperation of the Railways for rescue operations.

The ministry has assured the provision of all necessary assistance in this regard. “A process has been initiated to utilise a ‘Chain Pulley System’—with the assistance of the Railways—to safely evacuate people from the landslide-affected area,” Pujari said.

Patil said that a hilltop village was home to 26 people. Thirteen of them managed to flee while 13 others went missing. One of the 13 was later found alive. These people who managed to flee took shelter at a relief centre near G Udaygiri. Kandhamala District Collector Vedbhushan said two of them are children. The landslide at Gidipabali village under the Baibali panchayat in Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar block was among the 10 such incidents that occurred during incessant rain triggered by cyclone Arnab.

Heavy rain inundated hundreds of villages in the southern part of the state. The SRC said that a total of four people have so far died in the state. They comprise three members of a family in a landslide under Raikia block of Kandhamala and another man being swept away in Gajapati district.

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incident of landslides in Odisha’s Kandhamala district due to the impact of cyclone Arnab, resulting in the loss of several lives and many people going missing”.

“I urge the government to swiftly ensure all necessary steps are taken for the rescue of the people and to facilitate the restoration of normal life,” he said.

According to one of the survivors, a huge mass of sludge cascaded down the hills, burying houses and leaving the entire village devastated. “Some of us managed to run away from the place, and others were following us. But they could not reach here,” said Rinima Mallik at the relief centre.

Rinima’s elderly father and husband were among the missing persons. Another survivor, Soudamini Mallik, said several of her relatives remain missing and requested the administration to save them. “All those who survived had sustained injuries after being hit by stones,” she claimed. G Udayagiri Block Development Officer Satyanarayan Mishra said two injured women - Samita Mallik and Manima Pradhan - have been shifted to a health centre.

Ganjam District Collector V Keerthi Vasan said relief work has been expedited in Aska and other parts of the district. “The overall situation is improving in Aska with coordinated efforts to restore normalcy,” the Collector said, adding that 10 drinking water tankers and around 30,000 bottles had been distributed by Friday evening.