10 Year Old Girl From Kerala Secured Her Place At India Book Of Records

Parvathy Unnikrishnan, a fifth-grader at Bhavan's Vidya Mandir in Eroor, from Kerala pursued her interest in tabla during the pandemic as the whole country has gone through the lockdown phase. For playing the tabla for the longest time, she has now secured a place in the India Book of Records.



On January 19, Parvathy, who has been practising tabla while she was seven years old, played for 46 minutes and 36 seconds in various layas.

Parvathy added that her father's passion for tabla motivated her to begin learning four years ago. Her teacher, Kalabhavan M R Sreejith, visited her at home and educates her, which has been a great help during the lockdown. One of her goals is to master Hindustani music and use music therapy to help terminally sick individuals better their mental health.

P Unnikrishnan, Parvathy's father, is a hospital administrator, and Anu K Nirmal, Parvathy's mother, is a Dhanlaxmi Bank branch operations manager. Parvathy emphasised all components of traditional tabla performance, including uthan, peshkar, kayadas, and chakradhar, during presenting for the India Book of Records, symmetrically integrating complicated rhythmic cycles. She had also taken an online class with tabla maestro Anuradha Pal throughout the lockdown.