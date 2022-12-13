13-Year-Old With Incurable Cancer Is Saved by Gene Therapy

According to sources, an innovative gene therapy developed by researchers in the UK has been used to treat a young patient with relapsed T-cell leukaemia. The procedure, which was used for the first time ever, may potentially provide a means to treat different types of paediatric tumours.

Usually the T-cell leukaemia is a type of cancer that affects a subset of white blood cells known as T-cells. Their growth is hampered by the illness, which also has an impact on the body's blood cell production. Chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants are typically recommended as therapies for this.

The usual methods or therapies used earlier got a turn when the 13-year-old Leicester resident Alyssa received the experimental treatment. Her prior attempts to treat her cancer with chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant didn't have the same degree of effectiveness. Sadly, no more treatments were available, therefore she had a very unclear future.

The new method of treatment, however, included injecting a patient with donated T-cells that had been modified so that they would kill other T-cells, including her leukaemia cells. This was accomplished utilising base editing, which allowed researchers to make a single modification to the enormous number of DNA letters that make up a person's genetic code.

Alyssa has been free of leukaemia for more than six months thanks to the new treatment, which included a second bone marrow transplant to rebuild her immune system.

Furthermore, ten more T-cell leukaemia patients without access to any other therapy are being sought by researchers at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital who treated Alyssa.