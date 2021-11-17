18-Year-Old Residence From Kerala Develops Friendship in 43 Countries Without Meeting Them For Single Time

Rezbin Abba's, 18-year-old, residence in Kerala's Malappuram district, Areekode, has made awonderful collection of a wide variety of unique chocolates, teas, and even leaves that she has collected from nations all over the world. While the most expensive things she had collected in the collection are letters she has strewn about her house, full of loving remarks, personal experiences, and affirming phrases. Rezbin has never left her village or ever hadmet the folks who brought the gifts. Despite this, she has a near-complete understanding of their lives.



Rezbin's pen pals are accountable for all of the presents and letters that she had collected, whereas it isa concept that many youths are unfamiliar with. She has been composing letters to strangers-turned-friends from 43 nations for three years. She has written and collected 70 similar letters, with the majority of recipients including a gift. She claims that her unusual habit arose from a melancholy phase and that she sought peace in writing letters.

After her parents gotseparated while she was eight, she and her brother Abik decided to live with their mother, Raheena Umminiyil. Within their absence and due to their parent's separation, itnot only left a gap in her life, but it also caused the villagers to gossip about her.She was frequently teased or insulted by her classmates and neighbors. She explained that in her childhood stage, she heard a lot of stuff from her friends, and also other classmates' parents asked their children not to talk to her.

Rezbin said that it all started with a letter a Mexican living, Sara in the United States, wrote her the first letter in 2018. She came up on my Instagram account and began following me. On her feed, she would post a lot of photographs of art and craft, which she enjoyed. As a result, she requested she addressed and send her a Christmas letter. She was moved by the gesture and responded with a letter. Rezbin made an attempt to interact with people in various countries after Sara contacted her. She would inform them about her tiny habit of exchanging letters after a few days of talking with them. Many people enthusiastically expressed their want to send some as well.

It takes weeks for herto get her letters, which is becoming increasingly rare as the art of letter writing fades away. However, she claims that the anticipation adds to the thrill. She claims she doesn't give a damn about her relatives or friends thinking about her revealing her address to strangers. Though h Her motheris extremely supportive. She also mentioned about people have even gone so far as to declare that no one will marry a girl who converses with strangers. If there's one thing she hadlearned, it's that people are always ready to spew vitriol, but she refusedto let it affect her. She did not care for the people who teased herfor being old-fashioned in this technologically advanced world as long as it makes herhappy.