3 Pune boys dress up in sarees to spread a message on Gender Equality

How do we create a world free from gender-based discrimination? Start by raising children who respect one another as individuals and question the traditional roles they're assigned as boys or girls.

3 boys from Ferguson College, Pune took the step of wearing stunning sarees on the annual tradition day and in the process they also gave out a strong message on gender equality. These students from the third year thought of dressing up in sarees for a change for their annual 'Tie and Saree day' celebration.

While the rest of the students opted for simple outfits, these three students garnered all the attention because of their bold choice. We wonder if they got their inspiration from Ranveer Singh.

Students Akash Pawar, Sumit Honwadajkar and Rushikesh Sanap shared their feelings by expressing to the media "It is not written anywhere that boys should dress in boys attire and only girls should wear saree or other costumes like salwar, skirts, etc. So it struck to my mind, that why not wear a saree and have the experience of dressing up in one."

Educators are uniquely positioned to show students they have a choice when it comes to forming their own identity, and to highlight the many illusions and traps society has laid before them that prevent equal opportunity in their personal and professional lives. It's time to give gender equality the place it deserves in our curricula, from the fine arts to the hard sciences and from kindergarten to secondary school and beyond.