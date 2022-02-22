A 62-Year-Old Woman Climbs 6,129-Foot Agasthyarkoodam Peak In Kerala

Nagaratnamma, a 62-year-old woman, from Bengaluru has broken prejudices and demonstrated that age is just a number. On February 16, she climbed Agasthyarkoodam in Thiruvananthapuram, 1,868-metre (6,129 ft) high peak, Kerala's second tallest peak.



The video of the same was published on Instagram where it was indicated that the 62-year-old elderly woman travelled to Kerala with her son and pals from Bengaluru. The post was uploaded by a user named Vishnu.

According to the source, she completed the accomplishment on February 16 with the support of fellow hikers.

The video's caption explained her excursion outside of Karnataka is her first. She claimed that she had been preoccupied with family responsibilities for the previous 40 years since her marriage. Since that her children are grown and settled, she is free to pursue her aspirations. Nobody could match her zeal and vigour. For many who witnessed her climb, it was one of the most inspiring and enlightening experiences they'd ever had.

The elderly woman's fitness and excitement were praised by netizens, who were in awe of her. Many others used heart and fire emojis in their comments.

Till 2018, women were not permitted to hike to the peak of Agasthyarkoodam, a mountain range near Thiruvananthapuram. Because to safety concerns and objections from the local tribal group, women and children under the age of 14 were barred. This changed after the Kerala High Court declared that gender-based limitations on individuals who intended to hike to Agasthyarkoodam could not be applied.